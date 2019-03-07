Remember the 1989 intro to Saved By The Bell, in which all kinds of patterns and shapes — Triangles! Circles! Squiggly lines! — flew across the screen in bonkers neon colors? It was quintessential ‘80s design (called Memphis Milano, a style created by a group of Milanese architects and designers) that permeated fashion, interiors, and the last stop in total cultural saturation: mainstream American sitcoms.
In the past few years, the long-dormant style has crept back into the culture, with design junkies dropping major coin on Memphis-designed furniture and brands sprinkling the motif across notebooks, jackets, and calendars. And now, all those shapes and patterns are finding a new home on the teeniest of surfaces: our nails. See how the zany pattern is bringing basic manis back to Bayside High, ahead.