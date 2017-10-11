This Electric Makeup Trend Is Lighting Up Instagram

One of the best things about makeup is its ability to trick the eye. For example, a little contour can create fake shadows that sculpt your face, while using two lip hues can make your pout appear larger, or smaller, with clever color placement. The same can be said for the latest trend to sweep Instagram — but it's not what you think. Enter: Pops of neon so real, they look like they're glowing.
No, this fad isn't just a brighter version of the day-glo brights we regularly sport in the summer — this technique actually mimics the fluorescent lights that line Times Square. But in lieu of using UV or blacklight makeup to create them, makeup artists have raided their kits for white liner and shockingly bright shadows to light up your feed.
What's more, beauty buffs have taken it beyond their eyes and lips to create some unique looks that are perfect for Halloween and music festivals. The trend shows no sign of turning off, so we rounded up the looks that are sure to set your creativity into overdrive, ahead.