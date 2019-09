Even though it's technically a music festival, our favorite part of Afropunk is always the glam. There's no such thing as being overdressed or underdressed at the annual festival, held at Brooklyn's Commodore Barry Park. Anything goes, meaning that you'll see just about everything. Unicorn box braids ? Check. Curls that defy gravity? Absolutely. And of course, you'll get your fair share of Afros in every curl pattern, height, and shape, too. Black Girl Magic is very real, duh.