Even though it's technically a music festival, our favorite part of Afropunk is always the glam. There's no such thing as being overdressed or underdressed at the annual festival, held at Brooklyn's Commodore Barry Park. Anything goes, meaning that you'll see just about everything. Unicorn box braids? Check. Curls that defy gravity? Absolutely. And of course, you'll get your fair share of Afros in every curl pattern, height, and shape, too. Black Girl Magic is very real, duh.
This year, Afropunk is bringing big names like Janelle Monáe and Erykah Badu to Brooklyn. And all the attendees will be bringing the looks. If you're planning to attend, you'll want to be street style ready. (Even if it is just for your Instagram feed.) Keep scrolling to see all the different ways natural hair stood out at Afropunk last year to inspire your festival hair this weekend.