These New Limited-Edition Lip Colors Are Brighter Than Bright

Neon nails never really went out of style, but it’s not always the most versatile manicure to rock 365 days a year. But that doesn’t mean you should have to give up your brightest brights when craving something electric for one day only. Our suggestion? There's never been a better time to transfer the neon shades you love from your fingertips to your lips.
We recently reported that ‘80s hair trends are back in a big and beautiful way, which leaves one more trend to resuscitate the funkiest era: makeup. Luckily, Bite Beauty just launched its Nearly Neon lipstick collection — and it's the perfect way to jump aboard the trend. While it’s only six shades deep, the pigments pack a serious punch. Much like the brand’s Amuse Bouche collection, the colors are intense — in fact, intense doesn’t even cover it.
The shades include orange, peach, blue, purple, pink, and fuchsia, making it easy to so channel Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, or Boy George — whichever tickles your fancy. But don’t sleep on this one: The collection is limited edition and if we’re right about this fad making its way back, we’re guessing these won’t be available for long (especially that gorg blue!).
Bonus: Like all of the brand's lippies, these hues are made from some next-level ingredients. We know it’s not the easiest task to create an organic lipstick with powerful shades like these, but somehow, Bite Beauty did it. With the help of jojoba oil, organic castor seed oil, and argan oil, you’re able to swipe this on and lick it off safely (although we don’t recommend eating your lipstick unless you’re looking for some alarmed bystanders).
Click ahead for a look at each of the new shades.