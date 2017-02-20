These Throwback Beauty Looks Are Cool Again — & Perfect For Spring

For the spring 2017 fashion shows, designers and makeup artists pressed headed back to the bold and beautiful statement looks that defined the excessive decade of yore: the '80s. From retro perms reimagined at Topshop Unique, to Boy George-inspired eye makeup at Louis Vuitton, the message was simple: bold is back — and it’s never looked better.
Fair warning: These looks aren't for the faint of heart, but they are the raddest way to wear colorful products and novel textures in a thoughtful — and fashion-forward — way right now. In fact, it just may be the coolest way to modernize some of the most playful looks of the past 30 years.
Click ahead to see this season's boldest beauty looks, tips to pull them off, and so much more.