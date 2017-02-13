For SS17, designers and makeup artists pressed rewind and harked back to the bold and beautiful statement looks that came to define the 1980s. From retro perms reimagined at Topshop Unique, to Steve Strange-inspired eye makeup at Louis Vuitton and Kenzo, the message was simple: bold is back and it’s never looked better. And after last season’s proclivity for nude everything, we say about time too. Nail the nostalgia with these easy-to-master looks.