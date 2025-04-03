7 Budding Spring Makeup Trends That Are Actually Wearable

Spring is arguably the best time to be a beauty lover. After months of makeup looks that put practicality above creativity (think hydrating foundations and layers of lip balm), spring and summer's burgeoning makeup trends feel like a breath of fresh air.
From TikTok-approved tonal makeup to the return of blue eyeshadow, they bring a sense of vibrancy and excitement that feels perfectly fitting for this time of year. But don’t just take my word for it. To help navigate the season ahead, I spoke to makeup artists who shared the beauty looks they predict we’ll all be wearing for spring 2025 — and how to create them yourself.
Skinimalism 2.0
Let’s start at the beginning — with the base. “For spring 2025, skincare is the new makeup,” says makeup artist Mira Parmar. “On the SS25 runways, Khaite focused on dewy skin and gorgeous brows, as did Tory Burch, Jason Wu, and Tommy Hilfiger, to name a few.” The goal here is to look like you're not wearing any makeup at all. It starts with great skincare. A hydrating serum, like No7 HydraLuminous+ 2% Hyaluronic Acid Serum, £19.95, will leave your skin plump and dewy, while a priming moisturiser, like Merit Great Skin Priming And Firming Moisturizer, £34, will create a smooth base.
“Once you’ve nailed that skincare routine, you only need to apply makeup where necessary,” Parmar explains. “A concealer, like Lisa Eldridge’s Pinpoint Concealer, £27, is great for perfecting this look by targeting areas that need extra coverage.” Then, simply finish with a blurring tint or primer like Refy's Blur and Hydrate Oil-Control Face Primer, £24, for a natural, glowing finish like this look on digital creator Maya.
Lips Over Eyes
In recent years, minimalist eye makeup paired with fresh skin has been popular for a natural, understated look. For spring, however, there’s a shift underway. While low-fi eyes are still in, this season, they’re being paired with bold, statement lips, creating a striking high-contrast look that taps into spring’s playful mood: “Last season’s trend of minimal eye makeup is still going strong in celebrity and fashion circles,” says makeup artist Scarlett Burton, “but the focus is now shifting to the lips as the standout feature. Eyes are being left bare — no eyeshadow, liner, or even mascara — though [you might consider] a subtle lash tint.” In contrast, lips are taking centre stage with a noticeable wash of colour, she adds. Take inspiration from Mimi Nguyen on Instagram.
While spring typically calls for bright corals, pinks and poppy shades, Burton is seeing a move toward more muted tones like neutrals, browns and plums — even as the weather warms up. This is great news for anyone not ready to part with their favourite winter lip shades just yet. Or why not combine multiple tones, applying a dark liner before filling the lips with a lighter lipstick for an ombré effect?
Blush In Excess
You’ve likely seen the “blush blindness” TikTok trend, and for spring 2025, we’re fully embracing blush in all its rosy-hued glory. “It was a great year for blush in 2024 with singer Sabrina Carpenter as the poster girl [...] and beauty brands launching new takes on rouge,” says Burton. “For 2025, heavy-handed washes of coral, pink or red will remain strong, so go for something poppy and bright to follow this trend and tap into the mood of the season.”
When it comes to application, embrace a more is more approach like Liliana Madrigal. Sweep a powder blush, like Saie’s Supersuede Powder Blush, £22, on the apples of your cheeks and up your cheekbones for a full, flushed look. Alternatively, Huda Beauty’s Blush Filters, £24, are highly pigmented and blend easily for a flawless wash of high-impact colour.
Stained Lips
Stained lips are ideal for those who want a more low-maintenance approach to lip colour, like this look posted to Instagram by makeup artist Violette. “Stained lips will be huge in SS25,” Parmar says, offering a delicate wash of colour that's impactful yet minimal in effort. “It's so easy to do at home,” she continues. Unlike traditional lipsticks, which require frequent touch-ups, simply apply your chosen lip stain in the morning and let it work its magic, revealing a long-lasting tint by the end of the day. Wonderskin’s Wonder Blading Lip Stain Masque, £18, is a favourite among beauty enthusiasts, while NYX Professional Makeup’s Lip IV, £10.99, has gone viral since its launch last November.
“The great thing about this look is that if you find the finish too much, it can be easily blotted away to create the look you desire while still giving a just-bitten finish,” Parmar continues. “Or take inspiration from the runways, like at Carolina Herrera, and add a lip oil for a softer, glossy finish.”
Something Blue
Statement lips are leading the way for spring 2025, but if you want to shift the focus to the eyes, there’s one trending shade to try: “On the SS25 runways, swipes of blue eyeshadow were front and centre at Marques Almeida, Luisa Beccaria and Harris Reed,” Burton says, “so blue eyeshadow has to have its turn in the spotlight.”
Rather than sharp liner looks, embrace a softer take on the trend by sweeping a powder shadow, like MAC’s eyeshadow in Tilt, £20, across the lids or pressing it into the inner corners for a smoky, blurred finish, like this wash of frosty blue on Katie Jane Hughes. Also try Charlotte Tilbury's Palette of Beautifying Eye Trends in Denim Dimension, £49, which boasts varying hues of blue. “Expect to see modern but wearable shades such as pale blue pearl and smoky navy,” Burton continues. She rates matte sky blues, which lean into the '90s trend. Try Haus Labs Optic Intensity Eco Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil in Cobalt Matte, £21. Apply directly from the pencil, then blend with a brush or your fingers for a soft-focus finish.
All-In-One
While we'd all love to spend hours on our makeup every morning, it's not always possible. That’s where this next trend excels: “Right now, we're seeing a movement towards simplicity in beauty,” Burton says. “We’ve had enough of 20-step makeup routines, layering, baking and carving out the face. Instead, brands are launching innovative formulas that let you fulfill many parts of your makeup with one simple product.”
Cream formulas are the easiest way to tap into this trend, whether you opt for a lip and cheek tint, like Nudestix’s Intense Matte Lip and Cheek Pencil, £20, a bronzing stick that can be used on both the cheeks and eyes, like Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Cream Bronzer Stick, £25, or a product that works on all three, like Isamaya’s Sculpting Stick, £35. “Just scribble it on whenever you want colour and blend with fingers,” says Burton — no rules apply. We love this look on Tashi.
Tonal Makeup
Lastly, building on our love for versatile, multi-use products, makeup looks embracing a single, monochromatic colour palette are on the rise. “Multi-use products are always on trend, but they’ll be used more in spring and summer to give a seamless finish to a look,” says Parmar. “We saw it at the Brandon Maxwell show, where models wore the same rosy flush on their cheeks and lips,” — and through TikTok’s one lipstick, full-face trend, where content creators are fashioning a complete pink-toned look using just one product.
“I love the Merit Blush Flush Balm in Le Bon Bon, £26, used over eyes, lips, and cheeks for an all-over colour pop,” Parmar says. “Or, Stila blush and bronze sticks are great for creating a monochromatic finish.” While a single product can create a tonal look, it's not necessary. Opting for similar tones in varying textures as Franny has done here also taps into the trend, offering a cohesive look with added dimension. A palette like the NARS Laguna Ultimate Face Palette, £60, is perfect for this, as it contains multiple formulas in similar shades that can be used to create a coordinating tonal look.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 US.
