Celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm is a household name among beauty enthusiasts, but even if you consider yourself to be a makeup novice, you’ll likely recognise her work.
Sought-after by the likes of Lindsay Lohan, Ariana Grande and Hailee Steinfeld, among other stars, Holm has created some of the most viral red carpet and editorial looks in recent years. Her signature trifecta? Captivating eyes, plush lips and fresh skin.
For this reason, Holm has fast become a true authority in the beauty world — and she’s no gatekeeper, often sharing full product breakdowns on Instagram for those brave enough to try things at home. But which of those products are tried and true favourites? Ahead, we asked Holm to share the picks that are worth every single penny — from high-performance tinted sunscreens to a £8 lip pencil that she and her celebrity clients are obsessed with.
Why it’s worth every penny: “This is the perfect rosy, warm, nude lip liner for everyday wear. The formula glides on effortlessly; it's smooth and creamy with just the right amount of grip to define and enhance the lips without tugging. It has amazing longevity, lasting for hours without fading or smudging, even through meals. The best part? It’s universally flattering — I’ve used it on clients with fair and medium skin tones, and it enhances the natural lip colour beautifully. Many of my celebrity clients love a well-balanced nude lip, and this shade gives that polished, full-lip look while blending seamlessly with a variety of lipstick shades.”
Why it’s worth every penny: “This liquid blush is the definition of effortless radiance. It melts into the skin seamlessly, leaving behind a soft, healthy-looking flush of pink with a golden sheen that mimics a natural glow. Unlike powder blushes, this formula doesn’t sit on top of the skin — it blends so flawlessly that it looks like the glow is coming from within. A tiny drop goes a long way, making it super buildable and customisable. It’s also ideal for layering if you want to set it with a powder blush for extra longevity; it acts as the perfect base to amplify the colour.”
Why it’s worth every penny: “A well-rounded brush set is a must, and this one covers everything you need for a flawless face and eye look. There’s literally a brush for every step: foundation, contour, blush, eyeshadow blending, liner and precision work. The fibres are incredibly soft but still dense enough to pick up and distribute product evenly, making blending effortless. Whether you’re using creams, powders or liquids, these brushes help apply and diffuse makeup seamlessly. For both beginners and professionals, this is an essential set that’s high-quality at an amazing price point.”
Why it’s worth every penny: “This is more than just an SPF — it’s a complexion game-changer. It gives the skin a soft, diffused glow with a slight tint that acts like a blurring filter. The formula is hydrating but lightweight, so it doesn’t feel heavy or greasy. It’s perfect on its own for no-makeup days when you want a little coverage and radiance, but it also layers beautifully under foundation to create a naturally luminous base.”
Why it’s worth every penny: “This is my go-to lip product for a natural, effortlessly polished look. The formula reacts with your skin’s pH, creating a custom shade that enhances your natural lip colour, so it truly looks good on everyone. It’s hydrating, comfortable and gives the lips a soft, plump look without being sticky. I always keep this in my kit because it’s the perfect lip product for minimal makeup looks or for layering under lipsticks to add an extra bit of moisture and dimension.”
Why it’s worth every penny: “The instant brightening effect of this eye cream is next-level. Vitamin C helps illuminate and even out the under-eye area while the silky formula hydrates and smooths fine lines. What I love is that it’s not heavy or greasy, so it sits beautifully under concealer without creasing or pilling. Over time, it also improves dark circles and skin texture, making it both an instant and long-term solution.”
Why it’s worth every penny: “This skin tint is the perfect blend of skincare and makeup. It provides sheer, buildable coverage that evens out the skin tone while feeling lightweight and breathable. Unlike many SPF-infused complexion products, this one doesn’t feel heavy or greasy; it melts into the skin beautifully and gives a natural, radiant finish. The shade range is also impressive, making it a fantastic option for a variety of skin tones.”
