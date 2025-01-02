7 Cute & Actually Wearable Makeup Trends To Try In 2025

“I love the sun-kissed look that you can get from using warmer blush tones, and I think this [year], the shift is in the placement, bringing the colour higher up on the apples of the cheeks to almost under the eyes where you would naturally catch the sun,” says Murray. Balzaretti thinks that 2025 is going to push things even further colour-wise. “I’m loving the rise of experimental shades like mauve and rust,” he says. “These colours add such beautiful depth and warmth to the skin without feeling too traditional.”