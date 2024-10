Bieber’s strawberry girls and Supreme’s hypebeasts have more in common than you might think. While the price tag of a Rhode Lip Case (£38) is nowhere near that of a Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 (over £282), both items promise self-sustaining dopamine hits — not just when sported on the ‘gram but also in real life. Kilikita, who was gifted the viral Rhode lip phone case at the pop-up’s press event a day before it opened to the public, can attest to that. “The sheer number of people that have stopped me on the Tube to have a closer look, or grabbed my phone out of my hand to touch it at beauty events, is wild,” she tells me. “Every time I slip the lip balm out of the case and apply it in public, I check to see if people are looking at me — and the case. I don't know, it just makes me feel good!”