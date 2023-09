7 Invaluable Lessons I Learned From Hailey Bieber’s Makeup Artist

For makeup that feels lightweight but doesn’t scrimp on coverage, I spotted Mary warming up the foundation ( L’Oréal Paris Infallible 32h Freshwear Foundation, £11.99 ) on the inside of her forearm first. She swirled her brush into the product so that the bristles soaked up all the foundation — and that’s when she applied it to the skin. This lent her model a more natural, believable finish where the foundation looked like a second skin, rather than obvious makeup. Since switching to this method of application, my skin looks convincingly more even in tone and I don’t have to worry about excess makeup collecting in my creases or around dry patches. Better still, it lends just the right amount of coverage.