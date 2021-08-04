Bobbi Brown On Why Primer Is Useless & 7 Other Tips To Transform Your Makeup

"Once that's absorbed, see where you’re most dark, take the lightest colour of concealer you have and apply it to the darkest area first. Then go underneath the rest of the eye with a lighter hand but, go all the way up to the lashes." Essentially, the trick is not to apply your concealer in large swathes or triangles like we've been taught on YouTube, rather to concentrate it specifically to dark areas — and very lightly. "A lot of people carry concealer down to the cheek," said Bobbi, "but the whole point is to give the illusion of the brightness coming from the darkest area."