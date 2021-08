Bobbi Brown On Why Primer Is Useless & 7 Other Tips To Transform Your Makeup

According to Bobbi, bronzer is back in a big way as we try and hold on to summer for as long as possible, but finger painting is also a quick and easy beauty trend to try. "We have the Just A Sec Eyeshadow, £24 , and we named it that because you put it on with your finger but it takes seconds." Also try 3INA The Cream Eyeshadow, £12.95 , which is easy to blend using your fingers and lends lids a wash of sheer colour that can be built up. Then, there's nostalgic beauty. "What’s old is new again," said Bobbi. We're over the '90s; if TikTok is anything to go by, it's the noughties we're looking to now. "The classic trends are a nice strong brow, some great definition around your eyes and skin that looks like you haven’t put a thing on it," said Bobbi.