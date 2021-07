I Tried £300 Worth Of BITE Beauty — Here’s What To Buy (& What Not To)

This is lipstick made easy. I didn't rate the mauve colour much (a bit Kylie Jenner in 2015) but you can skip lip pencil and go straight in, as the bullet is sharp and thin compared to a traditional lipstick. Thanks to lots of plant-based oils, it's very nourishing, but it doesn't stick around as long as the Soft Matte lipstick. Still, it's great for on the go and there are plenty more shades to choose from. I also applied some on my eyelids and it doubled up as a sheer, matte eyeshadow, a little like Glossier's Skywash, £15