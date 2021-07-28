I Tried £300 Worth Of BITE Beauty — Here’s What To Buy (& What Not To)

From Makeup by Mario to Kylie Cosmetics, so many game-changing beauty brands are making their way over to the UK, but it's fair to say that none has whipped up hype quite like BITE Beauty.
Now exclusive to Feelunique, the Canadian brand is adored by makeup artists, influencers and beauty editors alike for its vegan and cruelty-free credentials, extensive shade ranges and focus on healthy, glowing skin. The liquid blush is particularly famous on Instagram, as are the velvety, matte lipsticks. But while everything looks amazing online, how does it live up to the fanfare IRL?
I tried over £300 worth of BITE Beauty products. Here's everything I'd recommend — and the products I'm not sold on.
If you don't rate the heavy, silicone feel of makeup primers, you might like this. It feels more like a light moisturiser and because it's so hydrating, foundation glides on easily. While it didn't do much to tuck away my large pores or prevent shine throughout the day as the description promises, it did make my foundation stick around for much longer, even in the humid weather.
Available in 32 inclusive shades, this foundation is dewy, glowing skin in a tube. The texture is more akin to a tinted moisturiser but it provides medium coverage and can be built up in layers. It gave my skin a healthy sheen, blended seamlessly and didn't collect in my creases or pores. My only gripe? It's on the expensive side. If you're on the lookout for a more affordable alternative, try Morphe's Glowstunner Hydrating Tinted Moisturiser, £18, or NYX Professional Makeup Born To Glow Naturally Radiant Foundation, £10.
I wanted to love this cream blush as it looks beautiful on the models on Instagram but I found it difficult to blend with my fingers and a brush. It disrupted my foundation base and made my makeup appear patchy; you might do better with a damp makeup sponge. A pinprick amount goes a long way, though I think it's pricy for 10ml. Instead, I'd recommend Glossier Cloud Paint, £15, or if you want to go luxe, Hourglass Vanish Blush Stick, £45, which blends like a dream and lasts forever.
Find me another lipstick this smooth. I'll wait. The texture is velvety and the finish is matte but not drying at all. There are nude shades to suit all skin tones, too, from Beetroot to Praline. After hours of wear, the intense colour fades to a lip stain that looks just as great.
This is my new favourite red lipstick. The bullet is so precise, I didn't need to line my lips beforehand and the colour is incredibly vivid. I received lots of compliments on this one.
I'd skip this for a traditional eyeliner pen, like Rimmel Wonder'Ink Liquid Eyeliner, £6.99. I like to think I'm a pro at fashioning a sharp wing but the very long lid made it difficult to do so and the product itself got stuck in my lashes, making a mess. With a pen-style liner, you won't run out of ink halfway through and the felt-tip nib is easier to control than a brush.
This is lipstick made easy. I didn't rate the mauve colour much (a bit Kylie Jenner in 2015) but you can skip lip pencil and go straight in, as the bullet is sharp and thin compared to a traditional lipstick. Thanks to lots of plant-based oils, it's very nourishing, but it doesn't stick around as long as the Soft Matte lipstick. Still, it's great for on the go and there are plenty more shades to choose from. I also applied some on my eyelids and it doubled up as a sheer, matte eyeshadow, a little like Glossier's Skywash, £15.
The rounded brush on this mascara grips onto each and every lash to lengthen, define and volumise in one single swipe. It took me seconds to achieve a fluffy lash look and the formula didn't flake or smudge throughout the day. It may be £26 but it rivals all the designer mascaras out there currently.
Bite Beauty Changemaker Supercharged Flexible Coverage Pressed Powder, £30, available at Feelunique.
This does exactly what it says on the tin. It takes away shine without making skin look flat like some heavy powder compacts can do, and boosts the coverage of foundation throughout the day.
