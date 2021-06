After a few hours, my chin began to tingle and by the evening I had a full-blown reaction on my hands. A cluster of angry spots had appeared and new friends came to join them every hour for the rest of the day. In a panic, I spoke to the brand and was assured that a level of ' purging ' is expected as I had brought all the gunk to the surface of my skin. After a few days, new spots stopped appearing and my complexion calmed down. Since then, I haven't had the same reaction when using the tool. Although I didn't find the infuse function (for helping skincare absorb better) overly effective, I was very impressed by how much it pushed out of my pores and the softening effect it had on my skin after every use.