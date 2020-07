The Oil Cleansing Method Is Trending, But Will It Really Give You Clear Skin?

While TikTok users extol the virtues of this newfound cleansing method for treating blackheads and acne-prone skin , the experts aren't entirely sold. "In my opinion there is no evidence to suggest that using this method will not substitute one problem for another," says Dr Cunningham. "I would definitely proceed with caution." Dr Cunningham mentions that while cleansing your skin for a long period of time may be enjoyable and feel luxurious, it could result in some skin bugbears. "The skin could become dry, cracked and over-sensitive," she says, especially if the products you choose are formulated with essential oils or are heavily fragranced. Dr Cunningham continues: "Think of your natural facial oil as the glue keeping your skin barrier intact, keeping water in and pollution out. Over-cleansing in this way could actually disrupt this barrier."