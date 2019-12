Admittedly, I'm very much a novice when it comes to makeup. I know how to do my everyday face well – concealer eyebrows and a little mascara is hard to get wrong – but when it comes to making more of an effort with my face for parties , especially around the festive season , I struggle. This is made all the more difficult as I have hooded eyes, which means the majority of 'glamorous' and 'easy' eye makeup looks I see on Pinterest and Instagram (smoky eyes, feline flicks, graphic eyeliner) won’t look anything like that on me or other people with my eye shape.