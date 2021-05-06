When it comes to looking after your skin, the single most important starting point is knowing what kind of skin you have. This will affect how you feel about your skin, what regime you follow and, ultimately, the results you get.
It sounds simple enough but when it comes to dry versus dehydrated skin, this can confuse even the sharpest of beauty aficionados.
In essence: dry skin is a skin type and dehydrated skin is a skin condition. Skin type refers to the skin structure you are born with and requires lifelong management whereas a skin condition is a temporary state that anyone can experience.
Unfortunately, both skin issues can become even more magnified in summer. As the temperature rises and we spend more and more time outdoors, skin is prone to drying out even further, which can affect its appearance.
The good news is there’s a way to treat both dehydrated and dry skin and Clinique’s NEW Moisture Surge and Moisture Surge Intense 72H Lipid-Replenishing Hydrator are proof of that. Made with powerhouse formulas of moisture-locking ingredients – from soothing aloe activated water and hydrating hyaluronic acid to the calming cica herb – the products are designed to treat all types of dryness by boosting hydration and supporting barrier function.
Here, we take a deeper dive into the differences between dry and dehydrated skin, reveal how to tell which you have and explore how you can get glowy, plump-looking skin all summer long.