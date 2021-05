A few years ago, Make Up For Ever was the brand that all trusted beauty experts were obsessed with. Makeup artists would speak highly of the products on shoots or backstage at London Fashion Week and it was impossible to find a beauty enthusiast who didn't own the HD foundation or an array of the iconic eyeliner pencils . The brand's cult status meant it was up there with the likes of Urban Decay and benefit Cosmetics thanks to its Instagram-worthy packaging, long-wearing formulas and impressive shade ranges. If you too were a big fan, you'll know that the brand suddenly dropped off the radar, much to the dismay of beauty lovers everywhere.