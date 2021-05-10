A few years ago, Make Up For Ever was the brand that all trusted beauty experts were obsessed with. Makeup artists would speak highly of the products on shoots or backstage at London Fashion Week and it was impossible to find a beauty enthusiast who didn't own the HD foundation or an array of the iconic eyeliner pencils. The brand's cult status meant it was up there with the likes of Urban Decay and benefit Cosmetics thanks to its Instagram-worthy packaging, long-wearing formulas and impressive shade ranges. If you too were a big fan, you'll know that the brand suddenly dropped off the radar, much to the dismay of beauty lovers everywhere.
Excitingly, Make Up For Ever is finally back in the UK and it's bigger and better than ever before. Now exclusive to Feelunique, you can shop over 300 Make Up For Ever products, from eyeliner to lipstick and even beauty tools like makeup brushes and sponges. The brand's Ultra HD face range has also undergone a transformation and now delivers even better results across 50 different shades, while a number of new colours have been added to the eyeliner collection.
Sarah Miles, CEO at Feelunique, said of Make Up For Ever's hotly anticipated UK relaunch: "We are really excited to be working with Make Up For Ever to bring this iconic brand back to the UK. Make Up For Ever is known for its innovative, high performance products created in collaboration with professional make up artists and its inclusive, empowering approach. It truly offers something different that we're delighted to share with our customers."
Click ahead for all the best Make Up For Ever products a beauty editor would buy.
