But why would a palette that, reportedly, Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton love be discontinued? "The Naked Palette has been a total game-changer and category creator, leading the palette category for the last eight years," the brand explains in a press release. "It’s become a staple in everyone’s makeup collection, and we’re so proud of that. But they say if you’re going to go out, you should go out on top, so it’s time to do that. And, we need to make room for what’s next."