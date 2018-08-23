Yes, the day has come to pour one out for the best-selling eyeshadow palette. The original Naked Palette, which launched with instantaneous high praise back in 2010, is leaving retailer shelves for good. The palette features 12 shadows, ranging from a warm taupe to a bold blue, and has a variety of finishes from matte to shimmer. Over the last eight years, it's become a coveted makeup item that's worth more than Kylie Jenner (it's brought in over $1 billion in sales for the brand). It's also led to many spin-off palettes, including Naked2, Naked3, Naked Heat, and Naked Basics.