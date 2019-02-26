Illamasqua, NARS, ghd... There are beauty brands you'll always spot in the kits of industry professionals while backstage at Fashion Week. There's a reason why they are beloved by the likes of Guido Palau and Val Garland: the shade ranges are impressive, the formulas are on point and more importantly, the products – from foundation to liquid liner and hairspray – have the ability to last through sweaty backstage conditions, bright lights and hours on the catwalk.
But if we've learned anything from snooping behind the scenes, it's that you don't have to spend a fortune to achieve model-worthy skin, hair and makeup. Ahead, find all the bargain beauty products and tools we spotted the pros using at LFW AW19, all under £10.