There are some beauty brands you'll always spot in the kits of industry professionals backstage at fashion weeks all over the world: big, been-around-forever names like NARS, Bumble and Bumble, MAC, and Bobbi Brown.
There's a reason why they're beloved by the likes of Guido Palau and Val Garland: The shade ranges are impressive, the formulas are on point, and, above all, the products — from foundation to liquid liner and hairspray — have the ability to last through sweaty backstage conditions, bright lights, and hours on the catwalk.
But if we've learned anything from snooping behind the scenes, it's that you don't have to spend a fortune to achieve model-worthy skin, hair, and makeup. Ahead, find all the bargain beauty products and tools we spotted the pros using at London Fashion Week this season, all under $20.
