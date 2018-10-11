The Industry's Top Hairstylist Says This Tiny Tweak Changes Everything

"I have a team that runs my Instagram, but I don’t use it personally that much because I found myself getting anxious with it. I approve all the imagery and take a lot of the pictures myself, but someone else does the uploading. It’s only that process because, especially doing Fashion Week, I used to get up in the morning and start scrolling and I’d feel so anxious about the industry because it’s so overloaded during Fashion Week, and I was overloading on it myself. I think Instagram is an amazing thing, and I wouldn’t say I don’t like it, but I have to take a break from it sometimes. I like the way it’s inclusive and everyone can have a voice. In one way it’s elitist, because you only really see glamorous things on it, especially when it comes to fashion, but in another way, everyone can do it. It’s like your own little magazine. You can do it your way. You could go out into the street and find people whose hair is amazing and just create an Instagram around that, like, 'I love the way this person’s hair looks.' Over time, you build up a catalog and an idea."