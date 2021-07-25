Permanent Concealer Exists & Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Permanent makeup and aesthetics expert Tracie Giles does not perform the permanent concealer treatment in her Knightsbridge clinic. She says: "Permanent concealer is a very new procedure and it’s almost impossible to predict the long-term results." Tracie adds that the pigment cannot be removed from the skin — not even with laser treatments — and will not fade over time like semi-permanent makeup. In fact, Tracie warns that the ink used (usually containing titanium dioxide) reacts with laser and can turn black. "Lasering near the eyes is also very dangerous and carries the risk of blindness," she adds. "It’s a definite no from us at Tracie Giles London."