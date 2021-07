Permanent Concealer Exists & Here’s Everything You Need To Know

As with any skin treatment involving needles, it's important to be careful for very obvious reasons, such as infection and protecting your eyesight. In fact, lots of experts make a strong case against permanent concealer for this reason. El Truchan from Perfect Definition , one of the UK’s permanent makeup experts, is among them. "Due to the nature of the very thin skin and size of the pigment molecules, it can end up ageing terribly," says El, who adds that the large, dense molecules of titanium dioxide in pigments (which create the lightening effect) may eventually contribute to a lumpy, uneven texture under the skin. She likens the effect to "cottage cheese" — not exactly the result anyone is looking for. El is not an advocate of the trend. "Just because it is possible to tattoo something, doesn’t always mean it’s a good idea," she warns.