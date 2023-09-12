7 Invaluable Lessons I Learned From Hailey Bieber’s Makeup Artist

Concealer is one of those products that you can use for everything, Mary told the audience. She often mixes it with a dab of moisturiser to create a featherweight foundation, for example. Shades that are too light for you can work as a shimmer-free highlighter on cheekbones and down the centre of the nose, while shades that are too dark can be used to add a subtle contouring effect. Often on photoshoots, Mary uses concealer as a matte lipstick, too. Simply line your lips and feather the product inwards with a small, fluffy brush and then place a touch of concealer in the centre.