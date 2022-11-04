‘Underpainting’ Gave Me The Natural Makeup Of My Dreams

Katie continued: "You're going to do the same thing with blush. In the same vein, blush is something that comes from being flushed for whatever reason." It might look a little interesting until you're complete, she said, but trust the process. Katie blended in the bronzer and blush with separate fluffy brushes (one for the blush and one for the bronzer) and then applied teeny-tiny dots of concealer in places where these products didn't go, for example down the centre of the nose, underneath the eyes, in the centre of the chin and the inner corners of the eyes. Then she blended the concealer using a small fluffy brush.