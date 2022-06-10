What is it about the blush placement which makes this such an adorable trend? Saffron Hughes, resident makeup artist at FalseEyelashes.co.uk, says that these points are where the sun might hit our skin naturally. "So many people are enjoying a more natural, sun-kissed makeup look lately, and this offers a soft, flushed finish," compared to something like bronzer or self-tan. "Blush brings the colour back into the face and the placement on the cheeks and eyes ties the makeup together, lending more dimension." You may have noticed that nose blushing is huge on TikTok, too. You don't have to go overboard. Dusting on the blush left on your makeup brush will lend features a charming, sunlit effect, says Saffron.