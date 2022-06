It's difficult to tell exactly where it started (it's been replicated so many times) but TikTokers like @firna.alisha @glowyamelie and @runscay have achieved millions of views for their takes on the trend. So what even is it? Starting on bare skin or a light makeup base, TikTokers are using liquid or cream blush (and in some cases, red lipstick) to etch small V shapes atop their cheekbones, at the outer corners of their eyes and on their chin and nose. Either using a damp makeup sponge or their fingers, they blend the product into the skin. The result is seriously pretty: fresh, flushed skin that looks glowy and rosy in a matter of moments.