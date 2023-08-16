From latte makeup to vanilla chrome nails, TikTok beauty trends have never been...tastier? And one of the most red-hot beauty trends sweeping your FWP is none other than "strawberry girl makeup," which wasn't really a thing — until it was.
Made popular by one Hailey Bieber, strawberry girl makeup is characterized by fresh, sun-kissed skin, Bambi-like lashes, and a pop of berry-pink blush. The trend is similar to the tomato girl summer aesthetic but with a sweeter, Strawberry Shortcake-inspired twist. It's no-makeup makeup but with flushed cheeks that look as if you've come back from a beach day (or, perhaps, picking strawberries).
Even though summer days are a-ticking, strawberry girl makeup shows no signs of slowing down. (Maybe she'll even give way to cranberry girl autumn? Who knows at this point!) If you have yet to give the trend a try, it's not too late to change that. Below, a breakdown of the core elements to nail the look yourself.
Strawberry girl face (aka lots of blush & faux freckles)
Creating healthy, gleaming skin with a pop of pink blush is the key to nailing strawberry girl makeup. Wear your favourite tinted moisturiser and apply a dewy blush or cheek stain to build a natural flush. (Last step: a smattering of faux freckles for extra-cute, I've-been-outside-in-the-sun-all-day vibes.)
Strawberry girl lips (aka pretty pink balms & glosses)
A sheer, hydrated lip with a barely-there kiss of colour is another core element of strawberry girl makeup. Opt for a tinted gloss stick like this editor favourite from Beauty Pie, or indulge in a luxe balm with a natural, glossy finish like Chanel's Rouge Coco Baume.
Strawberry girl eyes (aka fluffy brows & fluttery lashes)
Full, fluffy brows (think laminated) and equally feathery lashes are the cherry (strawberry?) on top of this look. I love Saie's lengthening mascara for natural yet defined lashes, coupled with a sheer wash of shimmery bronze on lids for a sun-kissed look.
