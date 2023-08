TikTok Made Me Try This Hair Waver & It Gave Me The Mermaid Curls Of My Dreams

Before picking up the tool, I ran Blockade Heat Defense Serum through my dry hair and it instantly made it look so much smoother and shinier — not greasy, as is often the case with serums or oils on my thin hair. I then sectioned my hair to make sure I didn’t miss any strands. This is where the size of the Jumbo Waver comes into play. Because it's extra large, it takes a lot less time to curl your hair — a huge bonus for anyone who struggles with arm ache during styling. The trick, I've found, is to start waving a few inches down from your roots so it looks more natural, and to work gently down each section of hair, clamping for a few seconds. Rather than pulling the hair taut, I learned to follow the last curl and try to fit the barrels into these to keep the curl pattern fluid. If you nail the technique, the size of the iron produces big, loose waves without any of those crinkles that scream "I just curled my hair and I don’t know what I’m doing". I struggled occasionally to keep hold of the hair as I curled down so some of the ends are a little messy. But I got better (and, with my heat-protective glove on, braver at holding hair near the iron) as I went.