This £26 Hair Growth Set Gave My Thin Hair New Life

Using these products is just like using any other shampoo and conditioner. The shampoo lathers up nicely and they both smell great, with a light, floral scent that unfortunately doesn’t last long. The conditioner is thick and creamy and both products are cruelty-free and vegan. Usually I have to wash my hair every other day as it’s so thin it tends to get greasy and limp quickly. When you have a fringe, it's not a fun look. Plus, depending on my stress levels and the temperature, I often suffer from an oily, flaky scalp and dandruff. After using these products for two weeks or so, not only did I notice that my hair did indeed look thicker and fuller (so much so that it boosted my natural wave and earned several compliments) but my scalp felt less irritated, too. There were definitely fewer flakes and I found I could leave an extra day between hair washes.