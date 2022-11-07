This £26 Hair Growth Set Gave My Thin Hair New Life

For many of us with fine hair, the quest for thicker, longer lengths is ongoing. Treating sparse patches and improving scalp health is also often expensive. Personally, my fine strands and I have spent the big bucks on cult classics like Olaplex, OUAI and Sunday Riley. Some worked wonders, sure, but to the detriment of my bank account. So when I came across Noughty Haircare’s Get Set, Grow line — a shampoo, conditioner and tonic set, all for a grand total of £26 — I knew I had to test it out for myself.
Advertisement
As the name suggests, the Get Set, Grow line aims to rejuvenate your hair. It’s formulated with Noughty’s own pea complex using organic garden pea sprout extract, which research suggests encourages healthy hair growth. There's also piroctone olamine, a compound commonly found in anti-dandruff products, and green robusta coffee extract, which is said to stimulate the scalp. Hyaluronic acid ties it all together for a hydration boost. Going by the reviews on Noughty’s website, it’s a combination that works: customers rave about the great smell and say they have noticed thicker, fuller hair as well as a healthier, more balanced scalp without excess oiliness or dandruff.
It’s impressive-sounding stuff but I wanted to know how it would fare on my own head of hair. Here are my thoughts after trialling it for one month.
Using these products is just like using any other shampoo and conditioner. The shampoo lathers up nicely and they both smell great, with a light, floral scent that unfortunately doesn’t last long. The conditioner is thick and creamy and both products are cruelty-free and vegan. Usually I have to wash my hair every other day as it’s so thin it tends to get greasy and limp quickly. When you have a fringe, it's not a fun look. Plus, depending on my stress levels and the temperature, I often suffer from an oily, flaky scalp and dandruff. After using these products for two weeks or so, not only did I notice that my hair did indeed look thicker and fuller (so much so that it boosted my natural wave and earned several compliments) but my scalp felt less irritated, too. There were definitely fewer flakes and I found I could leave an extra day between hair washes.
Advertisement
While some strands naturally still fall out in my hands when rinsing, I’ve also noticed that there’s a lot less hair going down the drain. I can only attribute this to Noughty’s pea-powered formula strengthening the hair follicles, and I’m so pleased (as are my flatmates who share the bathroom).
This is the final step in the hair routine and it doesn't need to be washed out like many other scalp treatments. It’s a thin, watery oil with the same floral scent as the shampoo and conditioner. Honestly, I was a little hesitant about using it, mainly because my hair is so thin and many serums or oils make my hair look greasy. Happily, this tonic, which can be applied to either dry or damp hair pre-styling, doesn’t have that effect — when used sparingly.
Noughty recommends three months of daily use to see any real benefit so I can’t speak to how it’s helping my hair in the long term but I’ve really enjoyed the daily practice of massaging this into my scalp. It's a nice moment of mindfulness and since using it, I’ve not had any flakiness or irritation.
My verdict
After just a month with Noughty’s Get Set, Grow trio, I’m impressed. My hair is distinctly fuller-looking, it has more body and movement, and I love that my natural wave is emphasised (note: the static in the above photo is thanks to office central heating).
Advertisement
Even better is how my hair and scalp feel: healthier, cleaner and more invigorated. I’m excited to see how my hair growth journey continues over the next few months, especially as we head into winter and dandruff season, not to mention the busy, stressful Christmas period.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.