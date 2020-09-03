Ouai x Byredo’s New Collab Gave Me Zoom-Perfect Hair

"A couple of my friends were saying 'Are you worried about launching something [during the pandemic]?'" Atkin tells us. "But I fully feel like right now, as a consumer, I get so excited over a new product — a lip gloss coming in the mail, or a new gym outfit." And she's right: When my dry shampoo arrived, I took all of 0.5 seconds to spray the stuff into my roots and give my waves a quick zsuzh before hopping on my morning Zoom meeting. And, the jury is in, my locks looked and smelled definitively luxe for the rest of the day. Plus, compared to other dry shampoos, this stuff works wonders to add some piece-y movement in addition to refreshing greasy roots. While £20 isn't exactly inexpensive, consider that Byredo fragrances start at £115 per bottle — making this dry shampoo an excellent way to test-drive an investment scent before fully committing to it. Plus, something tells us that the limited-edition collab won't last long!