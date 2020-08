Ouai x Byredo’s New Collab Gave Me Zoom-Perfect Hair

Brand collabs are becoming more and more commonplace these days: Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami, Vetements x DHL, Target x literally any big-name designer, and the list goes on. But, sometimes the shopping stars align in such a way where two powerhouse brands come together and the results are anything but ordinary. Get ready for a full-on collab constellation — because Ouai , the brainchild of celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, has teamed up with Byredo, the fan-favorite fragrance atelier, to create what we can only imagine is the most luxurious dry shampoo in the galaxy (and that's the last star joke). "I think dry shampoo has become everyone’s go-to in lockdown," Atkin told Refinery29 via Zoom. "It’s funny, because everyone’s been doing their hair at home, but also not washing it as often." (I feel seen!) This is where the new Sephora -exclusive Super Dry Shampoo comes into play — it's oil-absorbing, texture-enhancing, and crafted with Byredo's bestselling Mojave Ghost scent reimagined into a sensual-woodsy blend of sandalwood, magnolia, and cedar.