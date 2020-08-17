Pat McGrath Labs is behind some of the buzziest, most sought-after beauty products on the market for a damn good reason: Beyond the brand's top-drawer quality and pigments, each item is super luxurious, and swiping on a gloss or lipstick bullet feels like being part of an exclusive makeup club. Exclusivity is also the name of the game for Supreme New York, the iconic streetwear brand whose drops are known for selling out in minutes — so it makes perfect sense that the eternally hyped brand would choose Mother McGrath for the first-ever collaboration in its 26-year history.
"Introducing Supreme®/ Pat McGrath Labs Lipstick MatteTrance™ hyper-pigmented lipstick in shade 'SUPREME' developed exclusively for @supremenewyork," McGrath announced on Twitter this morning, unveiling a brand-new tube of "Supreme" red outfitted in the brand's iconic logo with Pat McGrath's gold lip emblem.
SUPREME REVELATION ⚡⚡⚡ Supreme®/Pat McGrath Labs Lipstick: MatteTrance™ hyper-pigmented lipstick in shade ‘SUPREME’ developed exclusively for @supremenewyork Fall/Winter 2020. Sign up NOW https://t.co/aaoH07RjRG pic.twitter.com/kTg6oD6A5W— Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) August 17, 2020
In line with the limited-quantity blueprint Supreme has mastered with its get-'em-while-they're-hot releases, the new MatteTrance — which will come in just one shade, available only on Supreme New York's website — is sure to sell out quickly. An official launch date hasn't announced, but you can expect the lipstick to drop in time for autumn/winter 2020.
Fans on Twitter are already excited about the collaboration. "I haven't wanted anything Supreme in years, but I will be getting the Supreme x Pat McGrath. It's only right," one Twitter user wrote. "Just when I thought I was too old to wear Supreme, they collab with MOTHER PAT MCGRATH. Take my money!" said another.
Some expressed surprise that Supreme didn't pick MAC Cosmetics for its first beauty collaboration, like many fashion labels have in the past, but determined that Pat McGrath Labs is the best brand for the job. Others commended both brands for teaming up to create what is anticipated to be the hottest beauty launch of the year. "Supreme always collabs with the best brands for accessories to make sure they have the best quality item," one fan said. "So choosing Pat McGrath for the lipstick collab was a big brain decision this is something I will definitely be buying."
If there's anything we know about both Supreme and McGrath, it's that they know how to keep devoted customers on their toes. So, if you're planning on scooping up the new drop, we suggest watching your Instagram and Twitter feed like a hawk. We'll update this space with more details on the launch when we have them, but in the meantime, may the limited-edition odds be ever in your favour.
