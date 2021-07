Your attitude is spot-on. Seriously, so much of beauty is being told that we need to 'solve' or 'cure' things that aren’t even problems or 'bad' in the first place. Besides chasing some ever-changing ideal, that mentality robs you of the opportunity to work with what you have and find something unique, doable and sustainable that actually reflects whatever bonus the genetic lottery gave you. You can spend a lot of time, money and energy trying to turn fine hair into thick hair. It’s much easier to maximise the hair you already have.I put your questions to Nick Latham and Sean Nother, the hairstylists better known as The Hair Bros . When it comes to fluffing up fine hair, Latham and Nother said it starts in the salon. “Volume always starts with a great haircut first and foremost,” they said. When you next go in for a chop, make sure your stylist knows you’re looking for a cut that helps you achieve more thickness and volume – you have to be explicit about these things! Not everyone wants volume so if that’s on your wish list, let your stylist know. “A few layers in the right places can make all the difference, so don’t be afraid to add some shape to your hair,” said Latham and Nother.Once you’ve got your perfect cut, take a look at your styling set-up. Latham and Nother, who are ambassadors for Aveeno, said using a light shampoo that won’t weigh down your roots is ideal, and suggested Aveeno Fresh Greens Shampoo . “Shampoo is the foundation, and it’s downhill from there if you use the wrong one. Something lightweight and volumising is ideal,” they said. Aveeno Fresh Greens Shampoo uses rosemary oil and peppermint to give a really light, clean feeling without adding too much weight. Another crowd-pleaser is Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo , which is great for heat-damaged hair and gives a good lather without coating strands. Some people think that silicones can weigh the hair down so you might want to check your current shampoo and conditioner for ingredients like dimethicone, cyclomethicone and amodimethicone (basically any of the -cones). These ingredients are not harmful or toxic and removing them from your routine isn’t guaranteed to add more volume. It’s just something you can try.