Is ghd’s Volumising Hot Brush Worth The Hype? Here Are Our Honest Thoughts

On Instagram, most hairstylists have been working on long hair, producing beautiful, voluminous, waterfall waves, so I was interested to see how it would work on my long bob . I separated my hair into very small sections and wrapped it around the barrel of the brush. I curled upwards so my hair was wrapped around the whole barrel, held for 10 or so seconds and released. The first wave was incredible and looked really retro on my short hair. But my hair is super heavy and so it dropped very quickly. To combat the dreaded fall, I'd advise having a can of hairspray on hand to spritz each section as you go. If your hair is thick or curly, you might have to go over each section more than once.