Is ghd’s Volumising Hot Brush Worth The Hype? Here Are Our Honest Thoughts

I've tried pretty much every hot brush out there and they all tug at my hair, often pulling it out, but not this one, which is a big plus. While it curls and waves expertly, you can't feel the heat at all, so it's really easy to get right up to the root for extra volume. Some sections looked just a little bit too pin-up for my liking but if you don't curl upwards and just brush straight down, you can use the tool to straighten out any mistakes.