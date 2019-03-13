As much as we'd love to walk around with hair the size of Beyoncé's in front of a wind machine, life isn't always set up that way — especially if you have fine hair. Having finer strands isn't a bad thing, necessarily; it just means that the diameter of each strand is less than the diameter of thick strands. That said, you might find that your style tends to get oilier, and falls flat more quickly, than hair that has more heft.
That's where hairspray comes in. Before you roll your eyes — we're not talking about the super-freeze spray of the '80s responsible for your great aunt's larger-than-life pompadour. We're talking modern, refined formulas that can make fine hair appear more full without feeling like a blast from the retro past.
Today's sprays can not only help you fake thicker strands, but they can add beachy texture, sop up oil, and act as a finisher all at the same time. Ahead, we rounded up some of our favourite sprays for fluffing up fine hair — no crunching or flaking in sight.
