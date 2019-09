As much as we'd love to walk around with hair the size of Beyoncé's in front of a wind machine, life isn't always set up that way — especially if you have fine hair . Having finer strands isn't a bad thing, necessarily; it just means that the diameter of each strand is less than the diameter of thick strands. That said, you might find that your style tends to get oilier, and falls flat more quickly, than hair that has more heft.