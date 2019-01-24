We may all have differing views on politics, tastes in music, and preferences in style, but there is at least one thing we can all agree on: Nobody likes a bad haircut. For fine hair types in particular, the wrong cut can make hair look thinner and less substantial — another thing that nobody ever wants. "The less you do to fine hair, the better," Cristina Bosque, lead stylist at Rita Hazan, tells Refinery29. "But a flattering cut can make your hair appear more thick and full."
There are other quick fixes for adding fullness and body to fine hair — like volumizing powders, sprays, and clip-in extensions. But if you're in the business of changing your look for more than a day or two, we chatted with industry experts about their favorite cuts for fine-haired clients. Ahead, find their favorite ways to give thin hair new life.
