5 Ways To Fake Naturally Fuller Hair

You always want what you can't have. To wit: People with naturally fine hair usually wish it was thicker, while those with thick hair yearn for theirs to be finer. Sigh. But if you’re on the flat-fighting side and have had a major falling out with your hair recently because it’s too sleek, too fine, too lifeless, too URGH, take a deep breath and step away from the mirror for a minute. Because you want something that you CAN have.



While we can’t change the natural texture of your hair, we can give you some useful tips on how to make it look thicker than it really is. Some might see this as cheating. We like to call it essential information for anyone whose flat hair has them on the edge. From how to style it up, to the sneaky snip tricks to ask for at the salon, read on to discover how easy it is to give fine hair a boost.

