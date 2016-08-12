Bottom line, girls with naturally fine hair usually wish it was thicker and girls with naturally thick hair usually wish it was finer. Sigh. But if you’re on the flat-fighting side and have had a major falling out with your hair recently because it’s too sleek, too fine, too lifeless, too URGH, take a deep breath and step away from the mirror (and razor?) for a minute.



While we can’t change the natural texture of your hair, we can give you some useful tips on how to make it look thicker than it really is. Some might see this as cheating. We like to call it essential information for flat-haired girls on the edge. From how to style it up(wards) to the sneaky snip tricks to ask for at the salon, read on to discover how easy it is to give fine hair a boost and why your natural texture is actually pretty cool.

