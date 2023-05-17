To be candid, I was gifted the full Rhode collection as a part of my job. However, I attest that the price point is an important factor to start with, because it's not a barrier to entry: every individual product is under £29. After trying the expensive creams, Hailey decided that the mark-up wasn't worth it. "There's a lot of PR surrounding skincare that makes you think that when something has a big price tag on it, it's suppose to do something way more significant than something that's affordable — in my experience, that just wasn't true," Hailey explains. Because the "high-end expensive stuff" wasn't giving Hailey what she wanted — glowing, clear skin all the time — she started analysing ingredients. "You can have amazing and effective products that are still affordable, and that's why I wanted to do with the brand: make amazing formulas with ingredients that I love and that I had seen work for me."