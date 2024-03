“Up until now, no brand has been bold enough to try to reinvent the mascara. Most wands have never strayed too far from the simple straight silhouette with bristles, but this is like nothing I’ve seen. The wand is curved, like an eye, with teeny tiny plastic teeth. According to the brand, it’s designed in this way to target each lash, separating and lengthening sans clumps. In all honesty, though, REFY tried to do a little too much. This mascara requires a lot of patience and expert precision. I have neither, which is why I continually poked myself in the eye. The first swipe deposited some clumps at the base of my lashes, which I had to painstakingly comb upwards. When I did manage to coat all of my lashes, they looked flat and sorry. That said, it didn’t budge an inch all day — no flakes, no smudges. It might work for a makeup minimalist but it doesn’t do it for me. There are cheaper mascaras out there that don’t call for as much effort: I love the new L’Oréal Paris Panorama Volumising Mascara , £12.99, and Rimmel London Thrill Seeker Mascara , £10.99, both of which beef up lashes in moments. You won’t need a lash curler, either.”