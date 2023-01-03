The Brow Gel That Broke The Internet

Of course, Hunt is quick to point out the laminated brow trend is just that: a trend. "I don’t think the look is for everyone though," she says, "which is why we try and educate the customer that you really can use the Brow Sculpt in a lot of different ways to achieve your desired look." Me? I don't ascribe to a laminated, brow-stuck-to-skin aesthetic, but I do find that a little bit of the Brow Sculpt keeps my brow hairs any which way I comb them.