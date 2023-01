The Brow Gel That Broke The Internet

The timing was perfect. Brow lamination was on the rise through 2021 and became far and away the most popular eyebrow trend of 2022. Almost immediately, the Refy Brow Sculpt gained traction on social media. "We launched the Brow Sculpt during the pandemic, so lots of people discovered our brand through Instagram," says Hunt. Soon, people from all over the world were trying to buy the Refy Brow Sculpt after seeing it on a Reel or TikTok. "The Refy girl is scrolling on Instagram and TikTok looking for inspiration from creators and influencers," says Hunt. "Most of [our] customers and followers actually found Refy through their favorite creators."