“The ergonomic mascara wand was immediately intriguing. My first thought was, ‘How the hell do I use this? I’m definitely going to poke myself in the eye.’ Yet I soon got the hang of it. I have short thick lashes and small, almond-shaped eyes; The lashes at my inner corners are difficult to reach with typical mascara wands. Refy recommends combing through lashes from root to tip and using the longer bristles for outer lashes and shorter bristles for inner lashes. At first, I didn’t think anything was happening but the brush managed to capture some of the finer hairs. I was extra careful and used the wand to grab the teeny tiny lashes in my inner corners and I used the tip to meticulously define my bottom lashes. My eyes immediately looked bigger and brighter. As I got used to the lash sculpt, I may have gone a coat too far as the result was stiff and spidery. I feel those with naturally long lashes will see its lengthening effects more visibly. Still, I like the lash sculpt as it helped me work with what I have.”