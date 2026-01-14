An Honest Review Of Rhode’s Lip Tint, According To Our Beauty Editors
When Hailey Bieber launched Rhode Skin in 2022 with its now signature products — the Peptide Lip Treatments — one thought instantly popped into my head: I wish they were tinted. As much as I loved the different flavours, what I really wanted was pigment to go along with the delicious caramel, vanilla and watermelon notes. Now, the Peptide Lip Tints are firmly among Rhode’s cult favourites — and we’re officially one step closer to recreating Hailey Bieber’s signature, ultra-juicy pout.
If you haven’t heard already, Australians and New Zealanders can rejoice — you no longer have to shop Rhode exclusively online. The brand is launching at Mecca across Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, February 12, 2026, marking a major milestone in Rhode’s global expansion. So, you can finally get your hands on Hailey Bieber’s cult-favourite Peptide Lip Tints in store, without the painful international shipping fees. The seven shades span everything from barely-there to rich and glossy: Ribbon, a sheer pink tint; Toast, a rose taupe; Raspberry Jelly, a crushed berry; PBJ, a warm berry brown; Espresso, a rich brown; Jelly Bean, a shimmery sheer pink; and Salty Tan, a soft mauve.
As you may have guessed, the product delivers a sheer-but-buildable gloss finish that is as hydrating as its original counterpart, thanks to key ingredients like moisturising shea butter, peptides (essentially skin-strengthening proteins), cupuaçu (an antioxidant-rich fruit from Brazil), and babassu (a Brazilian palm tree) to replenish moisture. Unlike the OG, the products are unscented, but perhaps you'll get over the absence of flavour when you see how deliciously plump and shiny your lips look after a couple of swipes. The brand recommends using it alone or paired with a lip liner for an even richer, pigmented lip.
The Refinery29 beauty team decided to give the product a spin, but does it live up to the hype? Here are our real and honest reviews on the cult product.
Sara Tan, Beauty Director in Espresso
I'm a certified Lip Tint Girlie. One look into my purse and you'll find no less than five lip products made up of tinted lip balms and sheer, hydrating lip tints. Needless to say, I had high expectations for the Peptide Lip Tint. Lucky for me, it was exactly what I had hoped it would be: A balm-meets-gloss with just the right amount of buildable pigment. Products like this are often too sheer where you can't see the colour at all, unless you have fair skin, so I was extremely pleased to find that I could see the colour on my lips after just one swipe!
While I love all of the shades, my two favourites are Espresso (as seen on me here) and Raspberry Jelly. I like to use a lip liner first, lightly outlining my lip and then following with a couple swipes of Peptide Lip Tint. It's the perfect combination.
Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director in Raspberry Jelly
When Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry landed on my desk a couple of years ago, I was a little disappointed that it didn't include a juicy red tint. That's probably because Hailey Bieber and team were busy dreaming up the Peptide Lip Tint family: Ribbon, Toast, Raspberry Jelly, PBJ, Espresso, Jelly Bean, and Salty Tan. I gravitated towards Raspberry Jelly because it's quite similar to MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Soar, $40 which is my daily go-to. I lined my lips and applied the lip treatment in the centre. It was a perfect match!
I use this product like a balm rather than a gloss. In other words, sparingly, as I don't like my lips to feel sticky. The star ingredients are peptides, essentially skin-strengthening proteins, which repair, moisturise, and plump. My chronically dry lips are much better off thanks to the lip treatment, and this lush tint is the cherry on top. Or rather, the raspberry.
Megan Decker, Beauty Editor in Ribbon
The pink colour inside of this gloss is so sheer that you could give it to someone looking for a gloss or balm and they probably wouldn’t even notice that the colour of their lips had changed. But the faintness is what I like about it. You can’t really mess up the application (I’ve applied it walking to the train and while sitting in an Uber in stop-and-go traffic) because if the tint bleeds outside of your lip line, it really just makes your lips look a little bigger than they actually are.
The texture is smooth and light, not grainy the way some tubed, squeezable lip glosses turn when they get hot in your bag. I was surprised and at first disappointed that there’s no vanilla or caramel smell or taste, but after wearing this colour for a week, I’m glad it’s unscented. It feels more grown up that way.
Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer in Toast
After Rhode launched its strawberry-girl Peptide Lip Treatment, my lone complaint that it wasn’t tinted. Luckily, my wish made it out to the universe, and Hailey Bieber has answered: Peptide Lip Tint is everything I could’ve dreamed it to be — and more. It has the same cushiony, plump texture as PLT, but with a juicy hint of colour.
And on that note, I want to shout out the chemist who nailed the pigment load; it’s not too sheer that it doesn’t actually look like anything (which is always disappointing, right?), but not too much so that it feels lipstick-y. My favourite shade of the bunch is Toast, which is a gorgeous warm neutral that is very much giving MLBB (my lips but better). Gone are the days of me layering a lip pencil with a clear glaze of Rhode’s lip treatment. Maybe, just maybe, we really can have it all?
