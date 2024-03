There are two ways to pull together a beauty look befitting of the RED era. The first is to simply add a classic red lip to your favourite everyday makeup routine — it’s Swift’s own signature for a reason. In fact, we’ve already done a deep dive on the different red lips Ms Swift has worn throughout her career . Though her makeup artist Lorrie Turk has yet to reveal what exact lippie she uses on the Eras Tour, its strongly believed that Taylor uses Pat McGrath Lab’s Elson 4 — it’s the colour that we know for a fact that Pat McGrath used on Swift for the “Bejeweled” music video and has since included in the aptly titled “Taylor Made” lip kit . Since Swift also needs to be extra secure on stage against sweat and water, I reckon she opts for the liquid, LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick version of Elson 4 — sis will continue to perform in the pouring rain if it’s safe to do so, and her lipstick never budges. Setting your lipstick with translucent powder before reapplying helps with the staying power.