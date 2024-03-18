On the Eras Tour, the Fearless section kicks off with a shower of golden rain cascading down the massive screens backing the stage; from this, Swift emerges wearing a gold fringed mini dress, paired with rhinestone cowboy boots, in homage to outfits she originally wore on the Fearless Tour. Still rooted in country music and singing about high school crushes, Swift was first flexing her muscles as a bonafide pop star and incorporating more glamour and more sparkle into her outfits, on and off the stage. You can see this in her beauty looks from the time. Her corkscrew curls are still there, but they are more groomed and sleek; pinned up in elegant up-dos. And she starts to experiment with winged eyeliner and deeper pink and peach lip glosses for events.