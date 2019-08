Taylor Swift Re-Embraces Her Role As America's Sweetheart On Lover

But Swift also promised us a more political album with Lover , and she delivers in a myriad of ways. There are the obvious, and important, messages of feminism on “The Man,” LBGTQ+ rights on “Y ou Need to Calm Down ,” but there’s also a pervasive message about love that spans through the songs — and it’s something we don’t teach girls and women enough. Swift never diminishes herself for a relationship, or in the name of earning love. In fact, lyrically, she makes a point of bolstering her confidence (on “False God,” clearly inspired by early Prince, she sings about being in the middle of a fight, saying, “Staring out the window like I’m not your favourite town / I'm New York City, I'd still do it for you, babe”). She’s full of confidence that she deserves to be loved, which can’t be easy for a woman whose love life has been splashed all over the tabloids for the better part of a decade. The necessity of her more overtly political songs can’t be overstated; as one of the most famous women in the world, Swift’s words of acceptance for the marginalised and her exploration of feminist themes carry tremendous weight. But teaching women through words of affirmation to value themselves rather than lose themselves in love is a message that will reverberate through her generations of fans.