Queer Eye season 3 isn’t short on moving stories. One of the most emotional episodes of Queer Eye’s third season centered around Jess Guilbeaux, the series’ first lesbian hero, whose background included a devastating account of being kicked out of her home by her parents when she was outed as a teenager. In her episode, Guilbeaux learned to embrace herself as a Black, queer woman and reunited with her sister.
Now, Gilbeaux is celebrating another happy life change after being on Queer Eye — an encounter with Tammye Hicks, a beloved alum from Queer Eye’s second season who rebuilt her church’s community center to make it more welcoming to people in the LGBTQ+ community.
“hello everyone meet my mom @mamatammye this woman is so warm and powerful,” Guilbeaux wrote in the caption.
Hicks appeared to have similarly familial feelings for Guilbeaux.
Since appearing on Queer Eye, Gilbeaux has performed in drag, which earned her the attention of her idol Janelle Monáe; became the recipient of a GoFundMe to help her go back to college, which has raised more than $90,000 so far; and, now, become another member of Hicks’ family. If that doesn’t speak to the lasting impact of the Fab Five, we don’t know what does.
