Look, I don't usually like to get personal on here but I've got a confession to make: I'm really scared of needles. Like, scurred. And Janelle Monae's angular Jean Paul Gaultier look from the Grammys tonight triggered me... in the best way.
To be clear, it's the headgear that really got me. Monae donned a Saturn-esque hat that was made up of more safety pins than I'd like to see in one place. On top of her head, no less! We can officially retire the I put a bird on my head! line from Sex and The City: The Movie, don't you think?
And that's because Monae, who is nominated for two Grammys tonight — Best Album for Dirty Computer and Best Music Video for "Pynk" — isn't your typical red carpet queen. No, this is the woman who usually salutes minimalism and uniformity with her signature, only-black and white style palette. This is the woman who puts the power in power suits; the quadruple threat (the extra talent being in style, of course). It's why we can't wait to see what she wears every awards season.
But I'm not done with that hat. And I've got a couple of questions, including but not limited to: How was it made? Does it hurt? Will it have an impact on fast-fashion, and if so, can we please make sure it comes with directions on how to wear (and store) it and, maybe, some sort of safety hazard disclaimer? Perhaps this may not be what relieves me of my aversion to safety pins, or sharp objects in general, but it does remind me of something I know to be undoubtedly true: Fashion doesn't always mean comfort. (And Janelle Monae is a superhuman, which we been knew, but that's a conversation for another day.)
Advertisement