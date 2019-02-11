In A Sea Of Sequins, Miley Cyrus Dons The Complete Opposite: The Power Suit

Here's something we didn't expect to say tonight: The Grammys were a big night for Thierry Mugler. Thanks to Miley Cyrus (and Cardi freakin' B), the eclectic French ready-to-wear label is getting a boost in search traffic by millennials who may not be as familiar with the brand as fashion's in-crowd. It was one of Cyrus's more subdued looks, if we're being honest, but it paid off in more ways than one.
Suits are a hot-button issue in fashion. In recent times, we've seen people like Lady Gaga and politicians thrust suits (oversized and fitted) into mainstream conversations, and in some of fashion's most iconic eras, like, the '70s and '80s, several designers can credit their global success to the silhouette, like Yves Saint Laurent with Le Smoking and Halston's ultrasuede edition.
But more on Mugler! Thierry Mugler, the person, actually studied classical ballet before moving on to fashion. Fun fact: He actually began designing for men, hence Mugler's expertise in formalwear and the suit we saw on Miley tonight (though, this version was designed by Mugler's current creative director Casey Cadwallader). His runway shows were walked by every '80s/'90s supermodel you could imagine: Linda Evangelista, most notably, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and more. He then joined the haute couture space, designed the famous black dress Demi Moore wore in Indecent Proposal, created the iconic Angel fragrance, and so much more.
Cyrus, like Cardi, brought the type of fashion we love to the Grammys. It's unassuming and unexpected, it packs a statement that may not go viral, but straddles several interests (like fashion and music, and those who smile during moments when they collide). Plus, it's something we could imagine the newlywed singer building a signature style, upon for future red carpet appearances. Cyrus reminded us that a little black suit can be just as iconic as a little black dress — that is, if we're still comparing apples to oranges.
